Today in History: January 1-3
The Cuban Revolution is victorious, Martin Luther is excommunicated, and more
Derek Davison
A Brief History of Peace Talks, Israel, and the Palestinians
It's accepted fact in Western policy circles that Palestinian leaders have repeatedly rejected "peace" deals with Israel. Does this talking point…
December 2023

Today in History: December 29-31
Happy New Year!
Derek Davison
Today in History: December 26-28
The Soviet Union dissolves, the Soviet-Afghan War begins, and more
Derek Davison
Today in History: December 23-25
Merry Christmas!
Derek Davison
Today in History: December 20-22
The US invades Panama, the Knights of Rhodes are kicked off of their island, and more
Derek Davison
World roundup: December 19 2023
Stories from Yemen, Myanmar, Serbia, and elsewhere
Derek Davison
A Future of Walls or Liberation
The Israeli government has developed many technologies and tactics to manage its control of the Palestinian people. It's found an enthusiastic market…
Alex Aviña
World roundup: December 18 2023
Stories from Yemen, Sudan, Russia, and elsewhere
Derek Davison
Ask Derek Anything for December 18, 2023-January 7, 2024
Welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly discussion thread!
Derek Davison
World roundup: December 16-17 2023
Stories from Israel-Palestine, North Korea, Chile, and elsewhere
Derek Davison
The Week in Review: December 9-15, 2023
Updates on Gaza, the European Union votes to open accession talks over Ukraine, and more
 • 
