Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
World Roundups
FX Columns
Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast
FX Week in Review
FX Subscriber Essays
Today in History
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Today in History: January 1-3
The Cuban Revolution is victorious, Martin Luther is excommunicated, and more
Jan 3
•
Derek Davison
22
Share this post
Today in History: January 1-3
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Brief History of Peace Talks, Israel, and the Palestinians
It's accepted fact in Western policy circles that Palestinian leaders have repeatedly rejected "peace" deals with Israel. Does this talking point…
Jan 2
•
FX Contributor
62
Share this post
A Brief History of Peace Talks, Israel, and the Palestinians
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2023
Today in History: December 29-31
Happy New Year!
Dec 31, 2023
•
Derek Davison
28
Share this post
Today in History: December 29-31
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Today in History: December 26-28
The Soviet Union dissolves, the Soviet-Afghan War begins, and more
Dec 28, 2023
•
Derek Davison
25
Share this post
Today in History: December 26-28
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Today in History: December 23-25
Merry Christmas!
Dec 25, 2023
•
Derek Davison
34
Share this post
Today in History: December 23-25
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Today in History: December 20-22
The US invades Panama, the Knights of Rhodes are kicked off of their island, and more
Dec 22, 2023
•
Derek Davison
18
Share this post
Today in History: December 20-22
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
World roundup: December 19 2023
Stories from Yemen, Myanmar, Serbia, and elsewhere
Dec 20, 2023
•
Derek Davison
32
Share this post
World roundup: December 19 2023
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
A Future of Walls or Liberation
The Israeli government has developed many technologies and tactics to manage its control of the Palestinian people. It's found an enthusiastic market…
Dec 19, 2023
•
Alex Aviña
49
Share this post
A Future of Walls or Liberation
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
World roundup: December 18 2023
Stories from Yemen, Sudan, Russia, and elsewhere
Dec 19, 2023
•
Derek Davison
31
Share this post
World roundup: December 18 2023
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Ask Derek Anything for December 18, 2023-January 7, 2024
Welcome to Foreign Exchanges’ weekly discussion thread!
Dec 18, 2023
•
Derek Davison
2
Share this post
Ask Derek Anything for December 18, 2023-January 7, 2024
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
World roundup: December 16-17 2023
Stories from Israel-Palestine, North Korea, Chile, and elsewhere
Dec 18, 2023
•
Derek Davison
34
Share this post
World roundup: December 16-17 2023
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Week in Review: December 9-15, 2023
Updates on Gaza, the European Union votes to open accession talks over Ukraine, and more
Dec 17, 2023
•
Kendrick Lu
20
Share this post
The Week in Review: December 9-15, 2023
www.foreignexchanges.news
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Derek Davison
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts