TODAY IN HISTORY

December 17, 1398: The Turco-Mongolian warlord Timur decisively defeats the Delhi Sultanate. The battle at Delhi is less notable than what came after, which stands as one of the most brutal sacks of a major city in world history. Over the next several days Timur’s forces ravaged Delhi, looting whatever they could and killing anyone who inconvenienced them—to the tune of tens or perhaps hundreds of thousands dead. Even with India’s tremendous wealth it was decades before the city fully recovered from the damage.

December 17, 2010: A Tunisian street vendor in Sidi Bouzid, named Mohamed Bouazizi, sets himself on fire to protest mistreatment by corrupt municipal authorities. Public outrage over Bouazizi’s case sparked the Tunisian Revolution, which in turn helped to spark the Arab Spring movement.

A January 2011 protest in Tunis featuring a mock coffin intended to represent Bouazizi (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MIDDLE EAST

TURKEY

The Arab Center’s Salim Çevik has an interesting piece on a dynamic that has the US pushing hard for substantial Turkish involvement in Gaza despite Israeli resistance. He argues that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is offering to manage Gaza in return for US concessions: