December 15, 1256: Having already received the surrender of the last Assassin imam, Rukn al-Din Khurshah, Mongolian warlord Hulagu and his army enter and destroy the main Assassin fortress at Alamut, completing their campaign against that infamous religious order.

December 15, 1925: Reza Pahlavi is crowned Shah of Iran.

MIDDLE EAST

LEBANON

According to a new Human Rights Watch report, at least a few of those Israeli military (IDF) airstrikes that are supposedly targeting “Hezbollah infrastructure” in southern Lebanon are in fact targeting civilian reconstruction equipment: