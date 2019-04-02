Hey folks. This is just a short introductory message to welcome you here to Substack and explain a bit about how the podcast end of things is going to work. Mostly it’s an excuse for me to test out Substack’s podcasting feature before doing a real episode, which I will be doing later this week. I know there have been some questions about an RSS feed and I answer those as best I can in the audio. I’ll have more updates on that as I hear more from Substack. If you have additional questions/issues regarding podcasting please use the comments or email me: attwiw@gmail.com (I’ll be changing that but for now I’m still using it. Thanks for listening!
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:38
-10:38
Welcome to Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast
Testing out the new digs.
Apr 02, 2019
Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast
Foreign Exchanges is a newsletter that helps you stay on top of important stories happening around the world. Our companion podcast aims to understand the contemporary world by looking to the past. Join host Derek Davison as he interviews writers and scholars whose work sheds light on world history.Foreign Exchanges is a newsletter that helps you stay on top of important stories happening around the world. Our companion podcast aims to understand the contemporary world by looking to the past. Join host Derek Davison as he interviews writers and scholars whose work sheds light on world history.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post