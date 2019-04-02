Welcome to Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast

Foreign Exchanges

Derek Davison
Apr 02, 2019
Hey folks. This is just a short introductory message to welcome you here to Substack and explain a bit about how the podcast end of things is going to work. Mostly it’s an excuse for me to test out Substack’s podcasting feature before doing a real episode, which I will be doing later this week. I know there have been some questions about an RSS feed and I answer those as best I can in the audio. I’ll have more updates on that as I hear more from Substack. If you have additional questions/issues regarding podcasting please use the comments or email me: attwiw@gmail.com (I’ll be changing that but for now I’m still using it. Thanks for listening!

