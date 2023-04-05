Foreign Exchanges
Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast
The Mamluk Sultanate, with Carl F. Petry
3
0:00
-1:08:36

The Mamluk Sultanate, with Carl F. Petry

How a regime of slave soldiers came to rule much of the Middle East.
Derek Davison
Apr 05, 2023
3
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Hello everybody! After a very extended hiatus we’re back with a real, full blown Foreign Exchanges podcast (more on that at the end of the show)! I’m joined by Carl F. Petry, Hamad ibn Khalifa Al Thani Professor of Middle East Studies and Professor of History Emeritus at Northwestern University and author of The Mamluk Sultanate: A History, a book that you can—nay, should—buy today. Professor Petry and I discuss who the Mamluks were, how they came to rule much of Egypt, Syria, and the Hejaz in the mid-13th century, and why it took until 2022 for the emergence of an accessible English language survey of their sultanate to emerge.

For reference, a map of the Mamluk domains during the reign of Sultan al-Nasir Muhammad in the early 14th century (Ro4444 via Wikimedia Commons)

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Professor Petry’s book, and if you’re not already subscribed to Foreign Exchanges please do:

3 Comments
Foreign Exchanges
Foreign Exchanges: the Podcast
Foreign Exchanges is a newsletter that helps you stay on top of important stories happening around the world. Our companion podcast aims to understand the contemporary world by looking to the past. Join host Derek Davison as he interviews writers and scholars whose work sheds light on world history.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Derek Davison
Recent Episodes
1:06:42
Empires of the Steppes, with Kenneth Harl
  
Derek Davison
58:05
"Unfreedom" in Early Islamic Society, with Elizabeth Urban
  
Derek Davison
The Lebanese Civil War: Phase III (Part 1)
  
Derek Davison
The Lebanese Civil War: Phase II (1978-1981)
  
Derek Davison
Wrapping Up COP26, with Michael Franczak
  
Derek Davison
The Lebanese Civil War: Phase I (1975-1977)
  
Derek Davison
The Brief History of the Durrani Empire
  
Derek Davison