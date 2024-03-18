Empires of the Steppes, with Kenneth Harl

Hello Foreign Exchanges listeners, and welcome back to another episode in our irregular podcast series! I’m privileged to be joined this time out by by Kenneth Harl, Professor Emeritus of History at Tulane University, to talk about his book, Empires of the Steppes: A History of the Nomadic Tribes Who Shaped Civilization. It is a sweeping study of nomads across Eurasia and throughout history (and pre-history), from the earliest evidence of the Yamnaya culture on the Pontic–Caspian steppe to the Xiongnu in China, the Huns in Europe, the Turks in Central Asia and the Middle East, and the Mongols…everywhere. We talk about Professor Harl’s career, how he approached such an expansive subject, and get into some of the book itself. Enjoy!

