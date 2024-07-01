Assyria and Its Empire, with Eckart Frahm

Hello Foreign Exchanges listeners, and welcome back to our periodic podcast series! This time out it’s my privilege to welcome Eckart Frahm, Professor of Assyriology in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at Yale University, to talk about his book, Assyria: The Rise and Fall of the World’s First Empire. We’ll talk about what Assyria was and the place it occupies in the tapestry of great Bronze and Iron Age Near Eastern states, as well as the challenges of studying Assyria and the role the empire plays in the Hebrew Scriptures. Enjoy!

