December 29, 1170: Four knights who believe they are acting on orders from English King Henry II assassinate the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, in Canterbury Cathedral. Becket and Henry had struggled through a series of major disagreements over the extent of the king’s authority over the Catholic Church in England. A final dispute over the coronation of Henry the Young King in June allegedly prompted King Henry to exclaim “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” and that statement supposedly convinced at least these four knights that their king wanted Becket dead.

The earliest extant depiction of Becket’s murder, taken from a 13th century manuscript held by the British Library (Wikimedia Commons)

Whether Henry actually said this, or something like it, is a matter of some debate, but whatever he said it’s thought to be unlikely that he intended it to result in Becket’s murder. It may be noteworthy that Henry didn’t arrest the four knights, nor did he punish them in other ways—by, say, confiscating their estates. On the other hand, he didn’t put in a good word on their behalf with Pope Alexander III, who excommunicated the lot of them and later sent them on Crusade as penance. It seems reasonable to conclude that Henry didn’t necessarily want Becket killed but that he wasn’t exactly bereft when it happened—though he distanced himself from the murder after the fact.

December 29, 1911: The Qing dynasty, which had ruled China since 1636, gives way to the Republic of China as Sun Yat-sen is named China’s first provisional president (he formally took office on January 1, 1912). Outer Mongolia also declares its independence from China and names Bogd Khan (d. 1924) as its new ruler. Commemorated annually as Mongolian Independence Day.

December 29, 1928: The Chinese National Revolutionary Army concludes its “Northern Expedition” with the surrender of the Beiyang government. The Beiyang administration was internationally recognized as the legitimate government of China in the wake of the 1911 revolution (see above). In two phases, beginning in July 1926, the Kuomintang’s NRA campaigned against Beiyang and a number of regional warlords in order to unite China under KMT control.

December 30, 1066: A mob in the city of Granada bursts into the royal palace, seizes and crucifies ruler Badis al-Muzaffar’s Jewish vizier, Joseph ha-Nagid, and finally marches through the city slaughtering hundreds or perhaps thousands of Jewish residents. The Granada Massacre, as it’s called, appears to have been borne of little more than anti-Jewish animus directed toward the powerful vizier. It shows that even in the “Convivencia” period, considered a golden age for religious tolerance and coexistence in Europe, people weren’t all that tolerant.

December 30, 1460: Amid England’s Wars of the Roses, a Lancastrian army defeats an army led by Richard, Duke of York, at the Battle of Wakefield. Richard was killed and his army decimated, though this did not end the Yorkist claim to the English throne and thus didn’t end the civil war. The Lancastrians were subsequently able to free King Henry VI from Yorkist control at the Second Battle of St. Albans in February, but Richard’s son Edward managed to hold on to London and had himself declared King Edward IV in March. The Wars of the Roses continued until the victory of Henry Tudor, or Henry VII if you prefer, in the 1480s.

December 30, 1906: The All-India Muslim League is founded on the final day of the All-India Muhammadan Educational Conference in the city of Dhaka (in modern Bangladesh). The League’s advocacy for a Muslim majority state in British South Asia was instrumental in convincing the UK government to partition its colony into predominantly Muslim Pakistan (which at the time included Bangladesh) and predominantly Hindu India in 1947.

December 30, 1922: The “Treaty on the Creation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics” is adopted, marking the formal birth of the USSR. The new state was a legal merger of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (which at the time included the future Central Asian SSRs), the Transcaucasian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (a union of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia), the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, and the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic. All were already de facto united, but the treaty made it official.

December 31, 1229: King James I of Aragon enters the city of Medina Mayurqa (modern Palma de Mallorca), completing the Aragonese conquest (or “reconquest,” if you must) of the island of Mallorca. An Aragonese army had besieged the city for three months before finally gaining victory.

December 31, 1907: New York Times owner Adolph Ochs holds the first ever Times Square ball drop to ring in the new year. Ochs had been organizing New Years Eve festivals since 1904, when he did so to celebrate the opening of the Times’ new offices at One Times Square, but decided in 1907 to enhance his usual fireworks show with something bigger and more spectacular. The ball drop has become an annual event save for the years 1942 and 1943, when wartime blackouts were in effect.

December 31, 1992: Czechoslovakia is officially dissolved, with the Czech Republic and Slovakia each going their separate ways under the terms of an act passed by parliament in late November. The so-called “Velvet Divorce” (named after the 1989 Velvet Revolution and to highlight the lack of violence involved) became inevitable when the Slovak National Council declared independence on July 17. Prior to that, negotiations between Czech and Slovak national groups had discussed the possibility of adjusting the nature of their federation, though as the Czechs pushed for a tighter federation and the Slovaks a looser one, there wasn’t much common ground to be had.

Since this is our last post of 2024, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank all of FX’s contributors this year. That includes James Lin on the results of Taiwan’s general election, Alex Thurston on Senegal’s political crisis and the perils of an overly powerful executive, Sam Huneke on the German government’s repression of pro-Palestine demonstrations, Alex Aviña on the media analysis of Mexico’s election, and Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins’ antiwar series (part 1, part 2, part 3, and the recently released part 4). I’d also like to thank all the contributors to our big 2024 election roundtable: Alex Aviña, Djene Bajalan, Michael Brenes, Assal Rad, Annelle Sheline, and Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins.

Special thanks as well to my podcast guests this year. Back in March I welcomed Kenneth Harl of Tulane University and The Teaching Company to talk about his book, Empires of the Steppes: A History of the Nomadic Tribes Who Shaped Civilization. In July, Yale University’s Eckart Frahm joined me to talk about Assyria: The Rise and Fall of the World’s First Empire. And just a couple of weeks ago I talked with Eleanor Janega, of the Gone Medieval and We’re Not So Different podcasts, about The Once and Future Sex: Going Medieval on Women's Roles in Society. I had a blast doing these and, time permitting, hope to do more in 2025.

Finally, let me close with a heartfelt thanks to everybody who’s read, shared, and supported Foreign Exchanges this year. I couldn’t do this newsletter without you. Happy New Year!