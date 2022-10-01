INTERNATIONAL

In today’s global news:

Worldometer is tracking COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

The New York Times is tracking global vaccine distribution.

MIDDLE EAST

YEMEN

It’s time to start worrying about the future of Yemen’s ceasefire again, as the twice-extended truce that first took hold in early April is set to expire on Sunday. While there have been scattered ceasefire violations and some of the agreement’s terms—in particular easing the rebel siege of the city of Taiz—have gone unfulfilled, the ceasefire has also seen casualties drop by around 60 percent and the amount of fuel getting to northern Ukraine is four times what it was pre-truce. So there are compelling reasons to renew it anyway.