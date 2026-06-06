TODAY IN HISTORY

June 5, 1963: In what’s become known as the 15 Khordad Movement (because it took place on the 15th day of the Iranian month of Khordad), protests and riots break out in cities across Iran after the arrest of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini over his criticisms of the Iranian government. The previously little-known Khomeini emerged suddenly on the public stage months earlier when he angrily denounced Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi’s “White Revolution” reforms as contrary to Islam. The outpouring of anger over his arrest cemented him as a leading opposition figure, a status he carried with him into exile and all the way through the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

June 5 protesters in Tehran, some holding pictures of Khomeini (Wikimedia Commons)

June 5, 1967: The Six Day War begins.

MIDDLE EAST

LEBANON

The Israeli military (IDF) killed at least five people in multiple attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday while ordering the evacuation of nine more towns and villages. There is no indication that Wednesday’s “ceasefire” announcement is having any effect on the conflict, which is not terribly surprising given that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has already repudiated an agreement that the organization had no role in negotiating. At Middle East Eye, Cardiff University’s Amal Saad argues that the Lebanese government is acquiescing to the displacement of its own populace: