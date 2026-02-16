Happy Presidents’ Day to those who are celebrating!

With apologies, today’s roundup is somewhat brief and early. I have an obligation this evening that has cut into my usual writing time but will cover anything I’ve missed in tomorrow’s newsletter.

TODAY IN HISTORY

February 16, 1804: A small US naval crew enters Tripoli harbor and destroys the grounded USS Philadelphia. The frigate had run aground in late October amid the First Barbary War and remained salvageable, and so US leaders decided that they couldn’t leave it in Tripolitanian hands. Lieutenant Stephen Decatur Jr. volunteered to lead a mission to enter the harbor, board the Philadelphia, and determine whether to recover or destroy it. He opted for the latter, and in pulling it off became one of the earliest US naval icons.

American painter Edward Moran’s 1897 Burning of the Frigate Philadelphia in the Harbor of Tripoli (Wikimedia Commons)

February 16, 1923: British archeologist Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber of the 14th century BCE Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Carter’s discovery the previous November of Tutankhamun’s tomb, regarded as the best preserved burial site in Egypt’s “Valley of the Kings,” remains arguably the best known achievement in the field of Egyptology. The inner burial chamber was the best preserved part of the tomb and contained a large number of valuable finds. Interest in the tomb’s discovery made celebrities out of Carter and Tutankhamun (AKA “King Tut”) and helped spark a new outbreak of “Egyptomania” around the world, particularly in the US.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Al Jazeera looks at how the Israeli government’s forthcoming land registration project might work in the West Bank: