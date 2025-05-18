This week, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire last Saturday that appears to be holding. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced it would end its decades-long conflict with Turkey and disarm. In Libya, factional violence erupted in Tripoli as government forces moved against rival militias. Russia and Ukraine held brief peace talks in Istanbul on Friday, agreeing to a prisoner exchange but making little other progress. Israel continued military operations in Gaza, with dozens killed in airstrikes on hospitals, while Hamas released a US-Israeli captive.