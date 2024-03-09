This week, ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel broke down again with a Ramadan deadline looming. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was unable to return to Haiti amid a major gang uprising in Port-au-Prince. Sweden finally joined NATO, becoming the alliance’s 32nd member. Senegalese President Macky Sall set another new date for his country’s delayed presidential election. And a Houthi attack on another cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden killed at least three crewmembers.