Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Fool’s Errand's avatar
A Fool’s Errand
1h

I genuinely chuckled at the line “Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies, are explicitly animated by a fantasy of “defending western civilization”there is something about how the Silicon Valley oligarchs keep naming their companies after the lord of the rings while continuing to do evil, so pervasive, and technologically advanced that it would make Sauron blush that adds a thin patina of irony to all this madness. Great writing Alex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Derek Davison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture