TODAY IN HISTORY

October 30, 1270: The Eighth Crusade reaches an ignominious end outside the walls of Tunis. French King Louis IX, a Crusading icon despite the less than successful outcomes of both of the expeditions he led, was convinced by his brother, Charles of Anjou, that besieging Tunis would be the first step toward defeating Mamluk Egypt and securing the Holy Land. Charles of course had personal reasons for wanting to attack Tunis, whose ruler was a wayward vassal of Charles’ Sicilian kingdom. Unprepared for the hot Tunisian environment, Louis’ army was ravaged by dysentery and the king himself died in August. Charles took command and eventually agreed to lift the siege in return for trade concessions.

The Death of Saint Louis , by 15th century French painter Jean Fouquet (Wikimedia Commons)

October 30, 1340: What would prove to be the final Muslim attempt to halt the Christian conquest of Iberia ends in failure at the Battle of Río Salado outside the town of Tarifa. An army from Marinid-ruled Morocco had arrived in Iberia earlier in the year and besieged Tarifa as part of an overall effort to relieve the beleaguered Emirate of Granada, the last Muslim polity on the peninsula. A joint Castilian and Portuguese relief force was able to cut off the Marinid-Granadan supply lines and then decisively defeat the besieging army.

October 30, 1918: Ottoman leaders sign the Armistice of Mudros, ending the empire’s involvement in World War I and ultimately consigning it to extinction.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Revelations that the Biden administration is ignoring evidence of Israeli human rights abuses have taken on a “dog bites man” character, but on Wednesday The Washington Post reported a new one: