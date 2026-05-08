Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grrrrk's avatar
Grrrrk
1h

I shouldn’t be surprised I suppose but I find it incredible and very funny that they put Ataturk’s

signature on the tip of the ICBM prototype

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derek Davison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture