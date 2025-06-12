TODAY IN HISTORY

June 11, 786: The Battle of Fakhkh, near Mecca, results in the decisive defeat of a small early Shiʿa uprising. What makes this battle notable is that one of the rebel leaders, Idris b. Abdullah, survived and fled to northwestern Africa, where he established the Idrisid dynasty and is credited with founding the nation of Morocco.

June 11, 1865: A Brazilian naval squadron virtually annihilates the Paraguayan navy in the Battle of Riachuelo, fought on the Paraná River and named for a stream that flowed into that waterway near the site of the engagement. The Brazilian fleet outclassed the Paraguayans, so the Paraguayans initially planned a surprise attack to seize the Brazilian vessels. Paraguayan commander Ignacio Meza abruptly decided to change plans and opened fire on the Brazilians, and after an initially chaotic response Brazilian commander Francisco Barroso used his flagship, the Amazonas, to ram a Paraguayan vessel and turn the tide of the battle. The Paraguayan navy was broken, and this battle is considered a turning point in the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance in that after some initial success Paraguay now found itself on the defensive.

A painting of the battle by Brazilian artist Oscar Pereira da Silva who was copying an earlier work by Brazilian artist Victor Meirelles (Wikimedia Commons)

Humanity experienced 61 conflicts in 36 countries in 2024, according to a new report from the Peace Research Institute of Oslo. That’s a new record, surpassing the old record of 59 conflicts in 34 countries set all the way back in 2023. One year at such a frenzied level of violence could be an anomaly, but two in a row unfortunately seems like the beginning of a trend and possibly a new normal. Last year’s conflicts killed an estimated 129,000 people, about the same as in 2023 and the fourth-highest figure recorded in this study since the end of the Cold War.

A recently published study in Nature finds that the global increase in the frequency and severity of droughts is not only due to changes in precipitation patterns but is also the result of a drying atmosphere. Researchers found that an increase in “atmospheric evaporative demand,” basically how much water the atmosphere draws out of the Earth, accounted for around 40 percent of the intensification of droughts around the world from 1981 to 2022. This means that even in places where precipitation patterns haven’t changed much there is still a rising risk of drought.

