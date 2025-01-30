TODAY IN HISTORY

January 29, 1258: The army of Đại Việt under the Trần dynasty defeats the Mongols at the Battle of Đông Bộ Đầu. Their defeat was so severe that the Mongols were forced to withdraw from Đại Việt altogether, marking the end of their first attempt at conquering the region. The Mongols made two more attempts in the 1280s, both of which failed, before the Trần rulers decided to make themselves vassals of the Mongols in order to spare themselves any further invasions.

January 29, 1814: At the Battle of Brienne, a French army directly commanded by Napoleon (who had only gotten to the front a couple of days earlier) defeated a combined Prussian-Russian army in the waning days of the War of the Sixth Coalition. The French victory was nearly a disaster, as Napoleon himself was almost captured by a unit of Russian Cossacks. In the end Napoleon was able to prevent this relief army from reinforcing a larger Allied force under the command of Prince Karl Philipp of Schwarzenberg, but the combined invasion of that army and Arthur Wellesley’s army from Spain was too much for even Napoleon and he was forced to abdicate in April.

French painter Jean-Antoine-Siméon Fort’s c.1850 Bataille de Brienne, 29 janvier 1814 (Wikimedia Commons)

MIDDLE EAST

TURKEY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Hamas politburo member Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Ankara on Wednesday. I mention this because it leads into journalist Hannah Lucinda Smith’s Foreign Policy piece contrasting Erdoğan’s public support for the Palestinians and his private support for Israel: