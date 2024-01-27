TODAY IN HISTORY

January 26, 1565: The Battle of Talikota

January 26, 1699: The Treaty of Karlowitz

January 26, 1788: The British First Fleet arrives at the future Port Jackson and plants a flag on Sydney Cove, marking the establishment of Britain’s penal colony in Australia. Annually commemorated as Australia Day.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

The United Nations’ International Court of Justice on Friday issued its preliminary ruling in the genocide case brought by the government of South Africa, and it managed to be both more than might have been expected and less than was hoped. In a lopsided 15-2 vote, the court ruled that the Israeli government must:

prevent actions outlined in the 1948 Genocide Convention

ensure that the Israeli military (IDF) does not violate the convention

prevent the destruction of any evidence of war crimes and permit investigators to have access to Gaza

submit a report to the court on its plan for complying with these rulings in one month.

The court made two additional rulings by a still more lopsided 16-1 vote, with even the ad hoc judge appointed to the panel by the Israeli government voting with the majority. These oblige Israeli leaders to “prevent and punish incitement to genocidal acts” and “ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”