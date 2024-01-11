World roundup: January 10 2024
Stories from Israel-Palestine, Niger, Ukraine, and elsewhere
TODAY IN HISTORY
January 10, 49 BCE: Julius Caesar proverbially “crosses the Rubicon” by literally crossing the Rubicon River and marching his army toward Rome. Caesar, whose term as proconsul in Gaul had ended, took the provocative action of bringing his army back with him to the capital due to fears that he would be prosecuted by his political opponents without some kind of leverage on his side (specifically, the kind of leverage you get from bringing along thousands of armed men who are ready to start killing people on your orders). The act kicked off a civil war between Caesar and Pompey (plus his traditionalist allies in the Roman Senate), that did much to hasten the end of the Roman Republic.
January 10, 1475: The Battle of Vaslui
INTERNATIONAL
It probably comes as no surprise to any of you—assuming I have no readers under the age of 1—that 2023 was the hottest year on record. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed on Tuesday that global temperatures last year averaged 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 Fahrenheit) higher than they were during the second half of the 19th century. The open question is whether it was an outlier or the new normal. Humanity still hasn’t breached the sustained 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement as something to avoid, but that milestone is rapidly approaching and at this point may be inevitable.
