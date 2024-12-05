TODAY IN HISTORY

December 4, 1676: A Swedish army under King Charles XI defeats an invading Danish army at the Battle of Lund. Though a relatively small battle in terms of the number of soldiers involved, in percentage terms this is one of the bloodiest battles in European history. Of the 21,000 or so soldiers involved on both sides, roughly two-thirds were killed or wounded. The Swedish victory thwarted the Danish invasion and is therefore considered a turning point in the 1675-1679 Scanian War.

December 4, 1872: The merchant vessel Mary Celeste is discovered floating adrift and deserted near the Azores Islands. The Mary Celeste’s lifeboat was missing but the vessel itself was still seaworthy, which needless to say was puzzling. Conditions on board suggested that the crew abandoned ship fairly abruptly, but their ultimate fate was never determined so there’s no testimony as to what caused them to flee. Theories as to what happened have ranged from the paranormal (giant sea monsters, the Bermuda Triangle even though the ship was nowhere near that area) to the scandalous (mutiny, piracy, attempted insurance fraud) to the mundane (weather, malfunction, concerns about the safety of the ship’s alcoholic cargo).

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

The Arab Center’s Mtanes Shihadeh discusses the deeper logic underpinning the Israeli government’s crusade against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency: