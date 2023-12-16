TODAY IN HISTORY

December 15, 1256: Having already received the surrender of the last Assassin imam, Rukn al-Din Khurshah, Mongolian warlord Hulagu and his army enter and destroy the main Assassin fortress at Alamut, completing their campaign against that infamous religious order.

December 15, 1925: Reza Pahlavi is crowned Shah of Iran.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan continued his “peace in somebody’s time” mission to the Middle East on Friday with a trip to Ramallah and a meeting with the leader of the wholly irrelevant Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. Sullivan’s time in Israel has made plain a couple of things: