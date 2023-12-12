From the “nobody could have predicted” file, the latest draft of the United Nations COP28 summit’s closing statement substantially waters down any mention of jettisoning fossil fuels as part of the solution to climate change. Where the previous draft had contained an unenforceable call for countries to “phase out” fossil fuels, the new version includes a still-unenforceable and much vaguer suggestion that countries reduce their production and use of fossil fuels. It represents a win for major oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia, who have been pushing hard against the “phase out” language. And they may not be done, though it remains to be seen how much further they can push before countries that have been advocating stronger fossil fuel language balk.