Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Dietmar Hager's avatar
Dr. Dietmar Hager
8h

Thx for the effort!! Good luck and quick recovery for your wife!

Reply
Share
Luke's avatar
Luke
3h

We all hope for a speedy recovery for her!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derek Davison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture