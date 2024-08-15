TODAY IN HISTORY

August 14, 1480: The Ottoman army executes 800 men in the just-conquered southern Italian city of Otranto, ostensibly because they refused to convert to Islam. The “Martyrs of Otranto,” as they’ve become known, are regarded as the patron saints of the modern town and the Catholic Church celebrates their feast day on August 14.

August 14, 1947: At midnight, the Indian Independence Act of 1947 goes into effect, ending the British Raj and creating the independent states of India and Pakistan. This territory included the future state of Bangladesh, though at this time it was part of Pakistan. This date is commemorated as Pakistani Independence Day while August 15 is commemorated as Independence Day in India. Initially both countries commemorated August 15, but the Pakistanis later shifted to August 14, ostensibly because British Viceroy Louis Mountbatten held Pakistan’s independence ceremony on that date so that he could attend a similar ceremony in India the following day.

INTERNATIONAL

Following the Africa CDC’s lead, the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the current mpox outbreak in and around the Democratic Republic of the Congo to be a global public health emergency. The outbreak appears to be spreading more rapidly than a year ago, with cases reported in 13 countries though the vast majority have been in the DRC. The number of new cases is up a whopping 160 percent this year compared with the same period last year, and this variant of the mpox virus exhibits a 3 to 4 percent fatality rate (by contrast, the strain responsible for the global outbreak of mpox in 2022 was fatal in less than 1 percent of cases). The WHO declaration may spur international action in terms of supplying affected governments with vaccines and taking steps to minimize the risk of further spread.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

The focus of international attention has shifted away from the ongoing atrocity in Gaza toward the mounting risk of region-wide war, which is understandable but also regrettable. A new piece from +972 Magazine’s Yousef Aljamal offers an important glimpse of life inside the territory: