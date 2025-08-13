Foreign Exchanges

Eoin Daly
4hEdited

"... and without any Ukrainian security guarantees, a “next invasion” would likely be coming at some point"

Why would a "next invasion" be likely? Russia is already steamrolling Ukraine and only getting stronger. Ukraine is already getting as much support as the West can (or would ever be willing) to provide and it's not nearly enough. If Russia wanted more of Ukraine why wouldn't they just keep going and take it? Why would they pause now just to restart later?

