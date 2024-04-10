This is the web version of Foreign Exchanges, but did you know you can get it delivered right to your inbox? Sign up today:

TODAY IN HISTORY

April 9, 1241: A small Mongolian army under the command of Orda, one of Genghis Khan’s grandsons, defeats a Polish force under the command of Grand Duke Henry II at the Battle of Legnica.

April 9, 1865: Confederate General Robert E. Lee, along with his Army of Northern Virginia, surrenders to Union commander Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House. Though there were still other Confederate armies in the field, Lee’s surrender is generally treated as the end of the US Civil War.

Thomas Nast’s 1895 Peace in Union depicts the surrender (Galena/Jo Daviess County Historical Society and Museum)

INTERNATIONAL

Humanity broke yet another record last month, which according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service was the hottest March ever with global average temperatures hitting 14.14 degrees Celsius. That’s a tenth of a degree higher than the previous record, set in 2016, and makes March the tenth “hottest month ever” in a row. The 12 month period from April 2023 through March also set a new heat record, one that will probably fall once this April’s average temperature is determined. The expected weakening of the current El Niño may put an end to this streak of record hot months, but suffice to say the effort to ameliorate climate change is not going in a positive direction.

MIDDLE EAST

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

The word on the ceasefire front was not good on Tuesday, with The Wall Street Journal among several other outlets reporting that Hamas and the Israeli government are nowhere close to an agreement. The talks appear to be organized around a proposal put on the table by the US government, although Hamas issued a statement on Tuesday that referred to “the Israeli position” and it’s unclear whether that means the current proposal or something else. Their statement indicated that said “Israeli position” was unacceptable but that they were preparing a response. The response will almost certainly be unacceptable to the Israelis, and round and round they’ll continue going. There are a couple of issues that seem to be intractable. One is the duration of the ceasefire. Hamas still wants the initial six-week ceasefire to lead into a full ceasefire, while the Israelis are still insistent that it be six weeks and no longer. The US proposal is apparently noncommittal on the subject.

The other problem seems to be the hostages. Specifically, the deal calls for the release of 40 living Israelis held captive in Gaza, and Hamas negotiators have acknowledged that there are now fewer than 40 hostages still alive who fall into the “humanitarian” category (women and elderly/infirm men). There’s been some suspicion that this was the case for a while now, going back at least a month to when negotiations broke down because Hamas refused to provide a list of the hostages it was planning to release. The Israelis are insisting on 40 living hostages but Hamas leaders have shown a reluctance to free male combatants. As the number of living hostages dwindles the chances of any sort of ceasefire evaporate, which is arguably the ideal scenario for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he gets to have his extended war without the pressure to free hostages who can no longer be freed.

CNN has conducted an investigation into the so-called “flour massacre,” the incident in late February in which over 110 Palestinian civilians were killed while attempting to access aid trucks in Gaza City. Shock of shocks, it seems the findings don’t support the Israeli military’s (IDF) version of events. Where Israeli officials insist their soldiers simply fired “warning shots” at an unruly crowd that then panicked en masse, video and witness evidence suggests they opened fire on the crowd directly, massacring the aid seekers.

TURKEY

The Turkish government announced on Tuesday that it is restricting exports to Israel across 54 categories, in retaliation for the Israeli government’s rejection of a planned Turkish aid airdrop in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israeli officials would impose a ban on some Turkish imports (the details are unclear as yet) in response and suggested that he would lobby the US government and American companies to sanction and otherwise divest from Turkey.

SYRIA

Eight Syrian militia fighters with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an apparent knife attack in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province on Tuesday. The incident took place near the town of Mayadin, where three other Syrian militia fighters were gunned down on Monday in what was presumably a related attack. It seems likely that Islamic State was involved though that’s uncertain. Elsewhere, the IDF struck “a weapons and ammunition depot” in southern Syria on Tuesday morning, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This was after somebody inside Syria fired a barrage of rockets into the Israel-occupied Golan.

IRAN

Iranian media is reporting that six police officers were killed in another Jaish ul-Adl attack in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province on Tuesday. The Baluch militant group carried out a flurry of attacks last week that killed at least 16 Iranian security personnel—six of the wounded having since died. The reason behind this recent uptick in activity is unclear.

ASIA

AZERBAIJAN

The UN’s COP29 event will be held in Azerbaijan this November, which is great because having a corrupt petrostate host the world’s largest annual climate change summit worked out so well last year. At Inkstick, Kate Watters and Jeffrey Dunn take a dim view of Baku’s environmental record to date:

Azerbaijan’s domestic fossil fuel companies are primarily state-owned. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is the key Azerbaijani company engaged in partnerships with international oil companies, whether in upstream or midstream projects. Thus, SOCAR holds shares in the biggest oil fields as well as in refineries and pipeline projects, cooperating with international oil majors. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was vice president of SOCAR before assuming the presidency just before his father, who was president before him, died. A former SOCAR official for 26 years, Mukhtar Babayev, has been selected as president-in-waiting for the COP talks. He is also the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, but his appointment raises concerns about Azerbaijan’s commitment to combating climate change. Azerbaijan only signed the Global Methane Pledge on March 4 of this year; presumably in preparation to host COP. Azerbaijan’s climate commitments include signing on to the Paris Agreement and a revised Nationally Determined Contribution, which calls for a reduction in GHG emissions by 35% by 2030 and by 40% by 2050. According to the World Bank, Azerbaijan is not on track to hit these targets.

MYANMAR

Karen National Liberation Army and People’s Defense Force rebels are saying that “hundreds” of soldiers have surrendered to them in the town of Myawaddy, which the Myanmar military has reportedly abandoned. Hundreds more are believed to have crossed the nearby border into Thailand to escape the rebels. According to The Guardian, only a few dozen soldiers are still putting up a fight in the town, which is the largest commercial crossing on the Thai border.

Elsewhere, Myanmar’s military has reportedly begun training individuals pressed into service under a new (well, newly implemented) conscription law. It’s hard to know just what condition the military is in, but its repeated defeats at the hands of various rebel groups since October, combined with the rush to enlist a bunch of probably-reluctant new soldiers, suggests it is reeling to say the least.

AFRICA

SUDAN

A drone strike targeted military facilities in the eastern Sudanese city of El-Gadarif on Tuesday. There’s no indication regarding casualties or damage, but the strike suggests that the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group may have identified the city as its next target. The RSF has seized much of neighboring Gezira state to the west, including the capital Wad Madani, so a move against El-Gadarif state would not be surprising. It will be disruptive, though, as hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Sudanese civilians are currently in El-Gadarif and will likely be forced to flee again in the event of an RSF assault.

TOGO

The Togolese government on Tuesday set April 29 as the date for its forthcoming parliamentary election, potentially forestalling protests that are supposed to take place later this week. The election had been scheduled for April 20, but Togolese officials announced last week that they were postponing it, citing a need to “listen to and inform civilians” regarding a controversial constitutional reform the Togolese parliament passed late last month that shifts the country from a presidential system to a parliamentary system. Part of that shift involves stripping the presidency of much of its power and giving it instead to a head of government/prime minister.

The controversy arises from a general suspicion that this is incumbent President Faure Gnassingbé’s big plan to retain his powers without having to run for a fifth term in next year’s planned presidential election—an election that won’t even take place under the reform, since the new weaker president will be chosen by parliament rather than in a direct election. Gnassingbé could just slide into the powerful PM job and never skip a beat. Opposition groups say they intend to hold a three-day protest over the delayed election starting on Thursday, despite the fact that Togolese authorities have banned the demonstration. It remains to be seen whether the new scheduling will satisfy the would-be protesters.

EUROPE

BULGARIA

The Bulgarian parliament on Tuesday confirmed an interim government led by former speaker Dimitar Glavchev that will run the country through a snap parliamentary election on June 9. That vote, which will be Bulgaria’s sixth parliamentary vote since April 2021, became necessary when the unity coalition between the GERB and We Continue the Change parties broke down amid a planned transfer of power late last month. There is little reason to believe that the snap election will do anything to stabilize Bulgaria’s fractious political situation.

GERMANY

The German government defended itself before the International Court of Justice on Tuesday, in response to a Nicaraguan case accusing it of complicity in genocide in Gaza. While acknowledging that it has “provided support to Israel,” the German team insisted that the government’s safeguards around military aid are more than enough to satisfy the terms of the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention. Nicaragua’s case seems like a long shot, though it is possible the ICJ will issue some sort of preliminary order that German officials take extra precautions with respect to Israeli arms transfers.

SWITZERLAND

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that the Swiss government’s inaction with respect to climate change is a human rights violation. The suit was brought by a Swiss group called Senior Women for Climate Protection that accused the government of “harming” its members “living conditions and health” by failing to reduce carbon emissions fast enough to meet its own climate pledges. There’s some hope that this ruling could become a precedent for similar legal action against other governments, though it should be pointed out that the court also tossed two other climate-related cases on Tuesday that would have strengthened the precedent.

IRELAND

Former health and higher education minister Simon Harris was elected Ireland’s new taoiseach (prime minister) on Tuesday, replacing the departed Leo Varadkar. At 37, he is now the youngest person ever to hold that post.

AMERICAS

UNITED STATES

Finally, amid a review of a recently published book covering the Biden administration’s foreign policy team, The Nation’s David Klion considers the gap between what that team pretends to be and what it really is: