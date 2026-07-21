Hello FX readers! I imagine that for many of you, the one thing that’s missing in your life is a Foreign Exchanges livestream. Well I have some great news, because starting next Tuesday, July 28, at 8 PM Eastern you’ll be able to catch me with my good friend Elizabeth Urban, from Islamic History for the Curious and Constellations of Resistance, here at Substack. I’ve known Elizabeth for many years, since my long-lost grad school days, and many of you may know her from her 2023 appearance on the FX podcast or her much more recent guest appearance on our weekly American Prestige livestream.

We had such a good time doing that AP livestream that we’ve decided to make it a regular thing, hopefully. Our aim is to expand on what Elizabeth has been doing at her Islamic history newsletter and try to demystify that subject for a wide audience. That’s where you come in, because we need the audience to make it work. We’d like to do these streams a regular monthly thing, opening with a brief discussion of a topic we’ve chosen ahead of time but then throwing the stream open to your questions. We want to make it as interactive as possible so the bigger the audience the better!

For this first outing we’re starting with a topic that’s usually part of the first week of any Islamic history course: what is the “Middle East”? As I said above, the stream will begin at 8 PM Eastern and you can catch it right here. I hope you’re able to join us!