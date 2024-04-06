The Week(s) in Review: March 16-April 6, 2024
The IDF attacks al-Shifa Hospital, Niger vows to end military cooperation with the United States, and more
These past few weeks, the Israeli military carried out a bloody two-week military operation in and around al-Shifa Hospital, killing hundreds of Gazans. CARICOM’s plan for a transitional presidential council in Haiti continued to take shape, with a notable lack of Haitian input. An investigative report linked India’s government to almost 20 assassinations of terror suspects in Pakistan since 2020. An Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus killed seven IRGC personnel, re-sparking fears of a regional war. And, the Nigerien military junta announced that it would be withdrawing from its military cooperation agreement with the United States “with immediate effect.”
