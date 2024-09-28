This week, the UN General Assembly met in New York while Israel escalated its campaign in Lebanon. The IDF attacks in residential areas of Beirut and the area bordering Israel killed hundreds, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The US authorized billions in aid packages to both Israel and Ukraine. Ukraine successfully hit arms stockpiles in Russian territory and Russian President Vladimir Putin considered supporting the Houthi blockade in the Red Sea. In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces prepare for a ground assault in Al-Fashir as the Sudanese Army prepares to regain ground in Khartoum and the refugee crisis escalates. Sri Lanka elected leftist coalition leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president.