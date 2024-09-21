Hi folks, Derek here. I’m glad to be able to bring back our “Week in Review” feature with two new writers. This week’s entry comes from Ryan Gunnarson, a student at the University of Washington's Jackson School of International Studies. He’ll be introducing himself below. Our second “Week in Review” writer, Mellie MacEachern, should be joining us next week. Thanks for reading!

This week, medical care in Gaza was reported to have deteriorated to “pre-Civil War” levels, while the United Nations (UN) General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution demanding an end to the Israeli occupation within 12 months. The Russia-Ukraine conflict saw Russian forces capturing villages west of Donetsk, while Ukraine claimed to have halted a Russian counteroffensive in Kursk oblast. Israel conducted “unprecedented” attacks across Lebanon by embedding explosives in electronic devices in an attempt to target Hezbollah. Chinese military activity near Taiwan intensified, with a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailing through Japanese territorial waters for the first time. And a UN envoy reported that Haiti’s security situation remains dire three months after the UN-backed police intervention began, with gangs still operating unchecked and over 700,000 people left homeless due to violence.