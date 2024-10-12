The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to intensify, with Israel's now year-long campaign in Gaza causing massive casualties and destruction. Israel is now escalating attacks in northern Gaza and Lebanon. In Ukraine, Russian forces have made gains, while Ukraine conducts long-range drone strikes. There is ongoing concern about North Korea's potential involvement. Myanmar's military junta continues to repress organized labor, though armed democratic resistance forces are gaining strength. Conflict between the Sudanese military and RSF has created a severe humanitarian crisis, with widespread violence, hunger, and communication breakdowns.