This week, the Israeli military (IDF) continued to implement the “Generals’ Plan” in northern Gaza and the Knesset voted to ban UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory. Ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon seemed to be making progress until the IDF resumed attacks on Beirut. Japanese snap elections cost the Liberal Democratic Party its parliamentary majority. Russian forces are rapidly approaching several key targets in Ukrainian territory. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claims that an assassination attempt was made on his life as his supporters block roads and seize military outposts.