The Week in Review: October 19-25, 2024
IDF attacks in Jabalia spark a humanitarian crisis, North Korean soldiers deploy in Russia, and more
In Gaza, the humanitarian crisis reached catastrophic levels with devastating IDF operations in Jabalia, while aid remained largely blocked. Russia strengthened its anti-Western position through deeper military ties with North Korea, including the reported deployment of North Korean troops. Lebanon experienced intensified Israeli strikes, particularly targeting financial institutions and civilian areas. In Ukraine, Russian forces made territorial gains in Donetsk while facing challenges in securing Western support. China shifted its stance on Myanmar’s civil war, moving to support the military junta due to concerns about U.S.-backed opposition groups’ growing influence.
