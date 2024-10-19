The confirmed death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marks the completion of a major Israeli goal but is unlikely to draw Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu back into ceasefire negotiations. The IDF continues its focused assault on northern Gaza, intensifying destruction in the Jabalia refugee camp area. Israel has also continued its bombing campaign in Lebanon, expanding it further north. Sectarian violence and student protests continue in Pakistan. As South Korea joins an international team to monitor sanctions violations by North Korea, Pyongyang further alienates itself from the possibility of reunification. President Volodymyr Zelensky unveils his “victory plan” as Ukrainian troops lose more ground to the Russians.