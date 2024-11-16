This week, a new study suggested that the death toll in Sudan has been far higher than previously reported. Haiti’s political transition hit new turbulence amid infighting within the transitional government and new reports of gang violence. Israeli and US officials made incendiary claims regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Russia made major advances as European leaders began to look toward potential peace talks in Ukraine. And the Israeli government failed to meet US demands for improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza, but the Biden administration opted to take no action.