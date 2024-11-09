This week, Israeli PM Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, replacing him with Israel Katz and sparking protests over Gaza operations. Ukrainian forces reported their first encounter with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region. Germany's ruling coalition collapsed following Chancellor Olaf Scholz's dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner. In Sudan, RSF fighters reportedly killed over 120 in Gezira state. And satellite imagery revealed Israel's apparent establishment of a buffer zone along the Lebanese border.