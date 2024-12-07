This week, Syrian rebels continued their offensive south as far as the city of Homs, while the Syrian military retreated on multiple fronts. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attempted to impose martial law only to find himself facing an impeachment vote when that effort fizzled out. Amnesty International accused the Israeli government of genocide as reports emerged of a new attempt to craft a Gaza ceasefire. Fighting resumed between the Congolese military and M23 rebels despite their ceasefire. And the French government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier was brought down in a no confidence vote.