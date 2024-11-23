The Week in Review: November 16-22, 2024
The ICC indicts Netanyahu, Ukraine gains expanded strike capabilities, and more
This week, the International Criminal Court made history with arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, the US granted Ukraine new strike capabilities, Venezuela saw another opposition recognition crisis, Russia blocked humanitarian action in Sudan, and Biden held a final summit with Xi Jinping amid the looming US political transition.
