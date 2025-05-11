This week, the US reached a surprise ceasefire agreement with the Houthis in Yemen. Humanitarian supplies in Gaza continued to run out while the Israeli military prepared to fully occupy the region and force its population into a single “humanitarian zone.” India and Pakistan traded military strikes, pushing the two countries dangerously close to full-scale war. The Rapid Support Forces militant group carried out multiple drone strikes on Port Sudan. And the US State Department skirted accusations of influence peddling on behalf of Elon Musk’s Starlink.