This week, Israel bombed a displaced persons camp as its forces advanced into central Rafah, in open defiance of the International Court of Justice’s ruling last week. The US and UK bombed Houthi targets in Yemen after the Houthis attacked a cargo vessel in the Red Sea. The Biden administration gave the Ukrainian military permission to use US-made munitions on Russian soil, with other Western countries following suit shortly after. North Korea’s latest attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit failed. And, the African National Congress looks set to lose its long-held parliamentary majority as the votes come in for this week’s general election in South Africa.