This week, the International Criminal Court announced its intent to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, as well as for three Hamas leaders; the International Court of Justice also ordered Israel to cease its operation on Rafah. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, with initial investigations finding no evidence of foul play. The deployment of the Kenyan-led, UN-authorized police force to quash gang violence in Haiti was postponed for unspecified reasons. After the Georgian Parliament passed a controversial “foreign agents” law the week prior, the US State Department announced it would be issuing visa bans on officials involved in the law’s passage. And, Somaliland claimed that Ethiopia had upgraded its consulate in the former’s capital to an embassy, increasing tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia.