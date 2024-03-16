This week, Hamas’ new ceasefire proposal was enough for Benjamin Netanyahu to dispatch a delegation to Qatar to reengage in negotiations. India shot back at the US for the latter’s concern over an Indian law that grants citizenship to non-Muslims who fled to India from certain countries for religious reasons. Under pressure from the US and CARICOM, Ariel Henry agreed to step down as Haiti’s prime minister. The commander of US forces in South Korea indicated that US policy on Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear weapons program may be shifting. And, the Sudanese military won a significant string of gains in Omdurman—with the Ukrainian military’s help.