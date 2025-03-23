This week, the US deported more than 250 Venezuelans to be held in Salvadoran prisons in defiance of a court order demanding their return. The US military began what will likely become a prolonged campaign in Yemen, while President Donald Trump demanded a new nuclear deal from Iran. The Israeli military resumed its bombing of Gaza and set to work on a ground offensive in the strip. Turkish President Erdoğan arrested a potential political rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, setting off days of demonstrations. The presidents of Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda called for an immediate ceasefire, but M23 has continued its offensive anyway.