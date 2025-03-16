The Week in Review: March 8-14, 2025
Syrian forces massacre hundreds of Alawites, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is arrested, and more
This week saw severe sectarian violence erupt in northwestern Syria. Russia recaptured most of Kursk oblast, while a new Ukrainian ceasefire proposal emerged. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court. US-led negotiations between Israel and Hamas showed nominal progress, while South Sudan teetered on the brink of renewed civil war.
