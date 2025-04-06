This week, South Korea’s Constitutional Court unanimously voted to remove President Yoon Suk-yeol from office over his attempted “self-coup” back in December. The death toll from Myanmar’s earthquake climbed above 3,100 as the junta continued airstrikes. Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal that Israel quickly rejected, while Gaza’s death toll surpassed 1,000 since Israel’s military campaign resumed two weeks ago. Donald Trump moved additional military assets to the Middle East while threatening to bomb Iran if nuclear negotiations fail. The Trump administration unveiled sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs on imports worldwide, prompting China to announce retaliatory measures.