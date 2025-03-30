This week, a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, killing at least 144 people and causing damage felt 800 miles away in Bangkok, while protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu continued amid mass arrests and economic turmoil. The Israeli government authorized a “Voluntary Emigration Bureau” for Gaza’s populace while protesters inside the territory called chanted anti-Hamas slogans. Sudan’s military secured the Republican Palace and other key sites in Khartoum while conducting an airstrike reportedly killing 270 civilians in a North Darfur market. And Ukraine and Russia reached a tentative agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure despite immediate disagreements over implementation conditions and accusations of violations.