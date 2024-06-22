These past weeks, Hamas put forward its proposed amendments to the ceasefire proposal that Joe Biden announced earlier this month, as the IDF continued its bloody offensive in Rafah. Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade airstrikes and threats of escalation. The Rapid Support Forces look set to take the last major city in Sudan’s North Darfur region, El Fasher. The US announced it would be “re-prioritizing” air defense exports for Ukraine, though not at the expense of Israel or Taiwan. And, Vladimir Putin visited North Korea to sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” that includes a mutual defense agreement.