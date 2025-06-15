This week, Israel launched a massive military assault on Iran, using over 200 aircraft to strike over 100 targets and killing several Iranian military officers, prompting retaliation that hit Tel Aviv. Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla and continued deadly attacks on aid distribution sites in Gaza, while Hamas killed several Gaza Humanitarian Foundation workers. The United States and China appeared to reach a trade framework after two days of negotiations in London. Russian forces advanced into Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk oblast amid continued heavy bombardments, and Sudan’s military lost control of a key border zone after alleged attacks by Libyan forces aligned with the Rapid Support Forces.