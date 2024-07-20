This past month, an attempted coup in Bolivia failed after soldiers descended on the presidential palace and were ordered back to their barracks by President Luis Arce. Over 100 protestors have been killed by Bangladeshi security forces, demonstrating against the Bangladeshi government’s civil service quotas. Protests in response to Kenyan President William Ruto’s now-withdrawn tax increase plan have morphed into broader demonstrations demanding his removal. The Sudanese military may be on the precipice of collapse as it engaged in UN-sponsored negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces this week. And amid multiple high-casualty IDF attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that now was “exactly the time to increase the pressure even more” on the Gaza Strip.